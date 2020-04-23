DENVER (CBS4) — Denver has banned beer, wine and champagne from city parks until July 23.
“Denver Parks & Recreation has issued a temporary directive to prohibit the possession and consumption of beer, wine, and champagne in park,” officials stated Thursday. Hard liquor was already prohibited from parks and will remain so.
Officials said it is part of an effort to “support and promote the stay at home and social distancing directives,” and to “protect against the transmission of COVID-19.”
Officials issued a reminder about the restrictions at Denver parks on Thursday:
• Alcohol (including beer, wine and champagne) is not allowed
• If you are sick, do not visit the parks
• Separate at least 6 feet from others at all times
• Do not gather or travel in groups
• Group sports and activities are prohibited
• Shared use of equipment is not allowed (i.e.: frisbees, footballs, etc.)
• Bring your own hand sanitizer/washing supplies
• Leash your dog to prevent accidental cross-contamination with others
“Denver will continue to monitor and enforce physical distancing in parks,” officials warned. “If you must visit a park, please visit the one closest to you. Ninety percent of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park.”
Find a park near you to explore at: https://denvergov.org/maps/map/parks. If you need physical distancing enforcement in your local park, please call 311.