GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Zion in Golden now has a shining beacon of support for local healthcare and essential workers. The Colorado School of Mines is changing the color of its white “M” and turning it into the shape of a heart every night for the rest of the semester.

“Our local healthcare workers and first responders, as well as our neighbors staffing grocery stores, making deliveries and patrolling our streets, are making it possible for the rest of us to stay well and safe at home. We are so thankful for their sacrifices and dedication,” Mines President Paul C. Johnson said in a news release.

“Lighting the M red at night is our way of expressing appreciation for all they are doing for us. Here at Mines, we say ‘Every Oredigger cares’ and ‘We climb together,’ and those also apply to how we will get through this pandemic – together, as a campus, a community, a nation and world.”

A student group, Blue Key Honor Society, maintains the “M” and makes temporary design and color changes for events like Homecoming.

“We are going to turn the M red so we can pay it forward to the health workers and essential employees so that they know that the Mines community is here for them and just supporting them while they’re out there supporting us,” Ethan Ball, a junior and assistant M chair of Blue Key said in the same release.

The “M” was built on Mount Zion in 1908 and has been permanently lit since 1932.