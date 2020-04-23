FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– After more than 35 days of battling coronavirus at Poudre Valley Hospital, a Northern Colorado woman has been released from the hospital. Paula Irons was discharged from PVH on Tuesday, after being admitted as one of the hospital’s first COVID-19 patients in March.
According to UCHealth staff, Irons was given a special “survivor sendoff” from the hospital. In a video, Irons was wheeled by bed out of the hospital, where dozens of hospital staff members lined the halls and applauded her. The theme song of “Rocky” was playing in the background.
A nurse at PVH helped braid Irons’ hair for her final departure, and the staff who cared for her signed a farewell message board for her.
“We are all going to Miss Paula. She became part of our family,” said UCHeath RN Naomi Hayes. “She’s a sweetheart, and we will never forget her.”
Irons was met at the exit by her brother and sister-in-law.
According to UCHealth, Irons was one of 550 patients from the system that have recovered and have been discharged.