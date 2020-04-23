Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– JBS meat packing plant in Greeley will begin operating on Friday after it closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has given the go-ahead for reopening after a safety plan was put in place.
Those safety measures include ongoing disease mitigation and containment measures including:
- Sharing key messages with JBS employees.
- Requiring employees to wear face masks throughout their shift. Masks will be provided by JBS.
- Placing hand sanitizer throughout the production facility.
- Implementing physical distancing interventions for all workers.
- Increasing signage and communications in appropriate languages by JBS.
JBS has also worked with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to disinfect the production facility.
Employees returning to work will undergo a daily entry screening process and will be tested onsite.
Health officials will expand testing to Weld County residents this weekend.
