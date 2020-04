NFL’S Scouts Take: Projected Draft Positions For Colorado Buffaloes in 2020 NFL DraftWith the NFL Draft beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., the Colorado Buffaloes have three prospects which are looking to make their NFL dreams come true.

Draft Special: Davion Taylor's Improbable Journey To The NFLDavion Taylor caught the attention of NFL teams by running the third-fastest 40 time in his position group. A two-sport athlete at the University of Colorado, Taylor attributes his impressive speed to his time spent on the track.

‘Sideline Kill’ Helped Colorado Buffaloes’ Laviska Shenault Become Top NFL ProspectThe NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night and the top prospects will see their dream of making it to the pros come true. One of the players who will be drafted is Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

New Broncos Running Back Sends Donations To Denver Police & FireDenver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon donates products to Denver police and fire departments.

Athletic Director, Coaches Taking Pay Cuts At University Of Colorado To Help Offset Coronavirus ImpactThe CU Athletic department taking cuts of 10 and 5 percent in face of coronavirus budget crunch for University of Colorado.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning To Play For Coronavirus ReliefIn The Match: Champions For Charity, Woods, Mickelson, Brady and Manning will play a golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief