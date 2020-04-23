DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado hit the jackpot. As other states scour the world for COVID-19 tests, the Colorado State Public Health Lab received 10 boxes containing 150,000 tests from South Korea Thursday morning.

The tests are such short supply Gov. Jared Polis said at one point, he was considering sending a jet to find supplies, including tests, in other countries.

“It’s a global free for all,” Polis said in an interview with CBS4’s Shaun Boyd earlier this month.

Unlike other crisis, where states come to each other’s aid, the governor noted its every state for itself in a pandemic, “Everybody across world is trying to buy these things at same time we are.”

Ambassador Seoung-Hyun Moon from South Korea, the second-highest ranking South Korean government official at the embassy in DC, says Colorado had an advantage over the other states, “We received so many requests from around the world, that is why we just particularly focused on state of Colorado because of the close relationship with Senator Gardner.”

Sen. Cory Gardner is chair of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, “It first started out as my effort to build an economic national security relationship with Asia, has now turned into incredible relationship to address COVID-19 health emergency.”

The Republican Senator reached out to the Democratic Governor, “My approach has been all hands on deck and when the Governor of Colorado says he needs something, we go to bat and find it.”

In this case, he went halfway around the world to find the tests. Gardner says after many late night calls, South Korea directed two of its suppliers to help Colorado out.

“They went to work for us, its incredible and I give so much thanks.”