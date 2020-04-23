



– While the state of Colorado and some counties and cities within it are preparing to start reopening, the City of Arvada says it will extend the closure of its facilities through May 10. The city says that keeps it in line with the health recommendations.

While the physical offices have not been open to the public, the city has been able to provide nearly all services in either a remote or physically-distant setting.

Arvada is now evaluating its service levels to see if can move to in-person services in a phased approach while staying within the state’s safer-at-home guidelines.

The city is keeping outdoor facilities like playground equipment, playing courts and skateparks closed for now but says it is also looking at when they can be reopened.

Arvada Helps Small Businesses Through Emergency Loans

The City of Arvada announced this week it has granted loans to more than 250 small businesses in the city and its Emergency Small Business Loan Fund has been suspended as all available funds have been distributed. A total of 256 small businesses in Arvada saw some level of financial assistance from the fund, which is intended to help businesses stay active until federal dollars get to the city.

The Arvada Emergency Business Recovery Initiative is still active and taking applications. Business owners interested in applying may do so here.

The business are encouraged, if possible, to repay the loans as fast as possible so that other businesses may benefit from the money.

