BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– With the NFL Draft beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., the Colorado Buffaloes have three prospects which are looking to make their NFL dreams come true. Here is one scouts look at where these three Buffs could land in the draft:

Laviska Shenault Jr. – Wide Receiver

Career Stats: 149 receptions, 1,943 yards, 10 touchdowns. 42 carries, 280 yards, 7 touchdowns

Outlook: Laviska Shenault Jr. is one of the most versatile players in the draft. With the Buffs he played everything from wide receiver to ‘wildcat’ quarterback. Shenault is one of the toughest players to tackle as he forced 44 missed tackles, which is the most among wide receivers in college football since 2018.

What the scout is concerned about is Shenault’s health as had surgery to recover from a muscle core injury. Also, his production dropped from 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore to 56 receptions for 764 yards and four scores in his junior campaign.

Projected Draft Position: Late 1st – 2nd Round

———————————————————————————————————–

Davion Taylor – Linebacker

Career Stats: 129 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 touchdown

Outlook: After the Senior Bowl, Davion Taylor was rated as a prospect with tremendous upside that could possibly land in the 5th or 6th Round. After posting a blazing 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at Colorado’s Pro Day, he upped his draft position to become a possible 3rd Round pick.

Taylor’s speed stands out on the game film. He will initially make an NFL roster as a solid contributor on special teams and be a “Will” linebacker playing in nickel defenses (two linebackers on the field).

He will need to work on his lateral movement and his change of direction, especially when covering tight ends or running backs on vertical or “seam” routes, but he has the potential to develop into a starting linebacker in the NFL.

Projected Draft Position: 3rd – 5th Round

———————————————————————————————————–

Steven Montez – Quarterback

Career Stats: 63 touchdowns, 33 interceptions, 9,710 passing yards, 62.4 completion percentage

Outlook: Steven Montez ideal size and arm strength for the quarterback position will have a team take a late round flier on the Colorado quarterback. His athleticism showed out as he ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

The greatest red flag for Montez is as a four-year starter at CU, he never greatly improved his play from year to year. For example, he never threw for more than 19 touchdowns in a season and didn’t lead the Buffs to a bowl game. If Montez is drafted it will be in a backup quarterback role with the possibility that he could develop into a starter.

Projected Draft Position: 5th – 7th Round