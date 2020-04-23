BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders in the University of Colorado Boulder Athletics Department are taking pay cuts to help the university deal with the budget impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Athletic Director Rick George will take a pay cut of 10 percent as will the three head coaches, Karl Dorrell (football), Tad Boyle (men’s basketball) and JR Payne (women’s basketball). The other eight varsity coaches will take cuts of 5 percent.

“I applaud our head coaches for taking a leadership role in this,” George said in a news release announcing the cuts.

“It’s the right thing for all of us to do. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us, and while we don’t exactly know yet the financial impacts for the upcoming year, for them to agree and voluntarily take pay cuts is important at this time for our student-athletes and the overall direction of all our sports programs and support areas.”

University President Mark Kennedy, the four CU campus chancellors and the CU Boulder provost and chief operation officer are also taking pay cuts.