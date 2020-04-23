CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama.

Jeudy was a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC his sophomore season in 2018. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver that season. His 14 receiving touchdowns led the conference.

Jeudy ran a 4.45 – 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine in February.

Jeudy is the second Alabama receiver drafted in the first round. Jeudy’s college teammate Henry Ruggs III will now be his division rival. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick.

Jerry Jeudy of the Alabama Crimson Tide (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

The Broncos have nine picks remaining, including four in tomorrow’s Rounds 2 and 3

