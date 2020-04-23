ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama.
Jeudy was a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC his sophomore season in 2018. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver that season. His 14 receiving touchdowns led the conference.
JUDGE JEUDY.
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @jerryjeudy!#BroncosDraft » https://t.co/htaE30F2xu pic.twitter.com/BiwroIp6mB
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 24, 2020
Jeudy ran a 4.45 – 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine in February.
Jeudy is the second Alabama receiver drafted in the first round. Jeudy’s college teammate Henry Ruggs III will now be his division rival. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th overall pick.
The Broncos have nine picks remaining, including four in tomorrow’s Rounds 2 and 3