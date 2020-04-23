BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Most City of Boulder buildings and facilities will remain closed through June 1. Boulder City Manage Jane Brautigam announced the extension of the city’s April 30 closure date to June.
City facilities and buildings have been closed since March 15.
Most city employees are telecommuting and those who must go to work are abiding by the CDC guidelines to reduce exposure to coronavirus.
Boulder city staff will develop a phased approach to reopening facilities while seeking to limit public gatherings to prevent community and staff exposure to the virus.
“In the weeks to come, we hope to see 14 consecutive days of decline in COVID-19 cases that will allow us to implement a phased approach to restoring city operations,” said Brautigam in a statement. “The governor announced that the state will begin to reopen the economy with tight guidelines to prevent a new spike in hospital cases, and we are still working to understand the details of the Safer at Home transition. The city will continue to work with Boulder County Public Health Officials and partner organizations to provide greater clarity for the community and for a measured approach returning to normal over time.”
The City of Boulder’s restoration of city services will occur in four phases with a flexible timeline. There is no set time limit for any phase, and it will be determined based on public health guidelines.
- Phase 1 – “Limited Travel:” This phase will respond to the initial “Safer at Home” easing issued by the state. The goal is to retain 60-65% social distancing.
- Phase 2 – “Open-Limited:” This phase will begin to reopen city facilities and services in accordance with public health guidance.
- Phase 3 – “Open-except large gatherings and vulnerable populations:” This phase will re-open many city services and facilities, with restrictions on gatherings and protections for vulnerable populations.
- Phase 4 – “Fully Open:” This phase will return services to the new normal.
Additional Information from the City of Boulder:
Many City of Boulder services are online and do not require in-person contact. Information is available at https://bouldercolorado.gov/ and https://bouldercolorado.gov/coronavirus.
In addition, city employees will continue to provide essential law enforcement, human services, water utilities, road maintenance, and trails and open space management. Individuals and businesses needing assistance may visit the city’s COVID-19 Individual and Families Resources page or COVID-19 Business Resources page or Boulder County’s COVID-19 Resources page for available programs and financial assistance.