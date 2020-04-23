Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado health care workers will now be able to reuse N95 masks thanks to a device from FEMA called Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System. The decontamination system will be installed at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
It can sanitize as much as 80,000 N95 masks per day.
All workers will be eligible to use the system for free if they work with the health care providers they’re employed by and fill out an online form at battelle.org/decon.