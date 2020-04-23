Comments
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies responding to a call had to fire their weapons on Wednesday evening. One suspect was killed in the shooting.
Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an armed person in the area of County Road 20 and County Road PP. During the response, a shot was fired from a Baca County deputy. The suspect was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.
No deputies were hurt in the shooting.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. More details will be released as soon as possible.