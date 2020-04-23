ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s become more common during the coronavirus — bagpipers playing at sunset as a sign of solidarity and strength. But one father in Arvada has a much more personal reason for his solo performances.
“My son Nathaniel is a missing person,” Ben Holmes said.
Holmes played at Favershame Park on Wednesday evening, with a framed photo of his son on a table nearby.
“When he was with me, this was a park that he used to frequent,” Holmes said.
Nathaniel Holmes was 17 years old when he went missing. It was six days before Christmas in 2017.
He attended Hidden Lake High School and played the bagpipes, like his father.
“He was keeping the tradition going,” his father said.
“I’m hoping that, somehow, the sound of the bagpipe in this area will bring luck or some sort of closure,” Holmes told CBS4.
“Playing the bagpipes, I’m hoping it can somehow reach my son and he can find his way home.”
Anyone with information about Nathaniel’s disappearance should call the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.