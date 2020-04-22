



– The greater one-horned baby rhino at the Denver Zoo finally has a name, Joona! The name Joona means joyful in nature, or treasure in Nepalese culture.

The public was asked to help pick a name for the new addition by going online and casting a vote with a donation. There were 3 names to choose from: Joona, Pemba, and Talli. After final tallies Joona came out as the winner with 13,871 votes. Pemba came in second with 8,956 votes and Talli had 6,370 votes. The zoo raised $39,000, which included a ten thousand dollar donation from an anonymous donor. A portion of funds raised will go to the International Rhino Foundation to support efforts to save and conserve rhinos in the wild.

Besides earning a name today, Joona is celebrating her 2 month birthday! Since being born Joona has spent most of her time behind the scenes with mom, Tensing, at Toyota Elephant Passage. Recently she has been able to go out into the one of the public-facing yards to explore and get some fresh air. Before being allowed outside the zoo had to “baby proof” the yard by draining the pool and adding lower barriers that she can’t slip under. She has been enjoying her new space outside and the nice Denver weather.

The zoo is currently closed to visitors but you can check in on Joona and Tensing by viewing a live camera feed the zoo has set up. Visit denverzoo.org to see the camera and other fun virtual things the zoo if offering.