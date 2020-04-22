Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Safeway is making a $50 million donation to help communities affected by COVID-19. This is on top of the $3 million the company has already pledged. Customers have also donated $13 million bringing the total to $66 million.
The Denver division has raised $700,000.
The money will go to food banks and school meal programs. It will also help make sure senior centers have the supplies they need.
