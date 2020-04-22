Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A doctor in Evergreen remains in the hospital nearly five weeks after being rushed to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with serious complications from coronavirus. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh introduced you to Dr. Michael Leonard in early April.
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A doctor in Evergreen remains in the hospital nearly five weeks after being rushed to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with serious complications from coronavirus. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh introduced you to Dr. Michael Leonard in early April.
Leonard was the first Colorado patient to get convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.
“We don’t have great evidence that this is going to work,” said Dr. David Beckham, an infectious disease researcher with the CU School of Medicine, at the time.
Leonard’s wife, Meg, tells Walsh he is making slow progress toward recovery, and she and her family are so grateful for his health care team.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado