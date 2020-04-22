COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Right on schedule, bears are waking up from their winter hibernation in Colorado’s high country. The first ones to climb out of the den are the older, larger males.
The residents of Copper Mountain have already seen the bears heading for trash bins. It’s a situation that does not bode well for the bear.
“A lot of times it’s a bad ending for the bear,” explained Tom Davies, a wildlife manager with Colorado Parks & Wildlife. “They start getting more brave, they start getting into houses and that’s when we have to jump in.”
Those trash bins are especially enticing for the hungry animals because of the snow on the ground.
“It becomes a preferred meal for him,” Davies said. “Just like anybody else, they don’t want to work a whole lot harder than you have to if you want to get a meal.”
Most communities in bear country have penalties for not using a bear-proof trash can.
But the animals are not picky, they’ll go after dog and bird food as well.
Wildlife managers say the first few weeks of bear season is a good time to remind everyone about living responsibly in bear country.
Last season, officers had to euthanize hundreds of bears, most of whom were in trash cans.