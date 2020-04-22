Rain and snow chances ramp in Colorado on Thursday and Friday. Denver has a decent chance for rain both Thursday and Friday, but the mountains are in for some heavy snow.
We have a Winter Weather Advisory that starts at 6:00 am on Thursday for our northern and central mountain areas. Above 9,500 feet, we could pick up 4 to 8 inches of snow. Lower elevations in the high country could see rain or a rain/snow mix. The snow should taper off Friday afternoon, with sunshine back for the weekend.
Denver will cool off a bit on Thursday and Friday, when we drop back down to the 50s. That won’t last long and it won’t be anything like the massive drops we saw last week. The 70s will make a comeback by Sunday, and we may have our first 80 degree day of 2020 by Monday.