Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police investigators are looking into an overnight shooting. It happened early Monday morning in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.
A man was shot in the back near East 51st Avenue and North Sable Street. That’s near STRIVE Prep Montbello, the Denver Center for International Studies at Montbello, and Montbello Central Park.
No word was immediately available on a suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).