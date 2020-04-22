Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Hudson Gardens 2020 Summer Concert Series has been canceled. The Hudson Gardens & Event Center announced Wednesday that its annual summer concert program has been canceled in its entirety.
“Normally, this would be the time when we would announce the lineup for our upcoming summer concerts. However, as the circumstances arising from COVID-19 evolve, this is clearly the socially responsible and appropriate choice. The health of our patrons, artists, concert crew, and staff is paramount. We thank everyone who is continuing to do their part to mitigate this crisis. The difficult decisions we make today will result in a safer tomorrow,” the organization announced in its statement.
The outdoor concerts have been presented since 1999.
For more information, please visit www.hudsongardens.org.
