PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened drive through testing for the coronavirus in Pueblo. It’s using extra supplies from El Paso County.
The testing is happening at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays now though May. The testing is available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days.
The testing is for health care workers, first responders, people 65 and older as well as those who are in the critical business workforce who have symptoms.
“Having this FEMA-sponsored testing site is a great local resource that benefits the entire Southcentral region,” El Paso County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager Lisa Powell said in a news release.
“We are excited that Pueblo County will be able to increase targeted local testing capability with the welcome addition of this site.”
You do not need a doctor’s referral nor insurance to be tested.