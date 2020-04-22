



– Gov. Jared Polis will speak about how the state is handling the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon from the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver. The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and it will be available for live viewing on CBS4 as well as on CBSN Denver

On Monday Gov. Jared Polis talked about what life will look like in Colorado once the stay-at-home order is lifted on Sunday. That may be a little different than how we lived in the months leading up to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As the stay-at-home wears off we need to be able to maintain, pace ourselves, earn a living, pay your bills, have some fulfillment, joy in life, and that is at 60-65% social interaction,” said Polis. “That is the April 27-May 4 period.”

About the Colorado stay-at-home order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on Sunday.

Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

CBS4 News will air the governor’s news conference live. It can also be viewed on CBSN Denver.

CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. will have full coverage of the governor’s latest news conference.

