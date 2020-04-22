



– Gov. Jared Polis talked about life after the stay-at-home order is lifted in Colorado in his latest update on coronavirus in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. Polis calls it the “safe-at-home” phase and said it will likely continue through May or longer depending on the health data.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 10,868 confired cases of coronavirus in Colorado with

506 deaths.

“May will look just like April, it’s just as dangerous,” said Polis.

“Doing what’s best means taking those precautions, it means wearing masks while you are out interacting with others,” said Polis.

He said for this to work, people need to wear masks whenever you are interacting with others outside of your home.

Polis also said that the safe-at-home is not a free-for-all, and it’s not an excuse to turn this into a vacation because this is a pandemic, not a vacation.

“Continuing to stay at home as much as possible, when you do leave, you leave only when you need to leave,” said Polis.

Offices will reopen up to 50% capacity when the stay-at-home order is lifted. Nightclubs, bars and gyms will remain closed for the time being.

Salons and dog grooming businesses will reopen because they are considered a one-on-one business.

“Without even thinking, you’re touching your nose and mouth up to 30 times an hour, “ said Polis as he encouraged everyone to continue wearing masks.

Polis also responded to concerns about reopening the state on May 4 and said that if businesses don’t have to open, they shouldn’t.

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.