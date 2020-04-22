BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County is asking residents to stay home as much as possible as the statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday.
County officials say social distancing will be key in keeping people safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
They say they will continue to work with health officials throughout the Denver metro area to come up with the best strategies for reopening.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said that the safe-at-home is not a free-for-all, and it’s not an excuse to turn this into a vacation because this is a pandemic, not a vacation.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.