DENVER (CBS4) – National Jewish Health has created an antibody test that detects coronavirus. Officials there made the announcement on Wednesday and said the new testing will be available starting Friday. They said the tests, which are also known as serology tests, have “been submitted for emergency use authorization from the FDA.”
The hospital was already doing drive-thru testing for COVID-19, but this new type of test will now be conducted for anyone in the drive-thrus if they pay a $94 fee and fill out an online form. Others can get the test with a doctor’s referral. The drive-thru tests will be conducted in the parking lot at the corner of East 14th Avenue and Harrison Street. Starting Wednesday, appointments can be made at www.njhealth.org.
National Jewish Health President and CEO Michael Salem said the tests, which detect antibodies in the blood and can determine if someone has had coronavirus and developed immunity, “provide important information about who has had COVID-19.”
“It adds an additional invaluable tool to our high-capacity virus testing towards understanding the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the broader population and in charting a path to renewed social and economic activity,” Salem said.
