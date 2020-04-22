CHSAA Cancels Spring Season Amid 'Safer-At-Home' DirectionThe Colorado High School Athletics Association has cancelled the spring high school athletics season amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the organization had paused the spring season.

Finance Class After Midnight? University Of Denver Hockey Player Finishing Up Semester Remotely -- From FinlandEven though his hockey season is over, Jaakko Heikkinen still has a semester of classes to finish.

The Quarantined Golfer: CBS4's Eric Christensen Gets Back On The LinksCBS4's Eric Christensen dusted off his golf clubs and played my first round of "quarantined golf" over the weekend.

Trevor Story Staying Sharp, Misses Colorado Rockies Teammates 'Greatly'Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies has found ways to train in Texas while baseball is on hold.

Buffalo Davion Taylor, Projected To Be Picked In NFL Draft, Only Played In 2 High School GamesThe hybrid safety-linebacker from the University of Colorado is projected as a middle-round selection in the NFL draft this weekend.

John Elway Confident Ahead Of First Ever Virtual NFL DraftJohn Elway isn’t choosing to focus on the challenges this year.