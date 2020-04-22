(CBS4) – In his press conference Wednesday, Gov. Polis announced that a shipment of 150,000 COVID-19 tests will arrive from South Korea by the end of this week. In addition, Polis said 150,000 swabs will arrive to the state by mid-May.
Sen. Cory Gardner worked with the South Korean government and the company Aytu Bioscience to help secure the tests. Gardner also helped secure 100,000 masks from Taiwan and 100 ventilators from the federal government for Colorado.
“After working closely with the Republic of Korea and Governor Polis to secure more COVID-19 tests for Colorado, I’m proud that more than 100,000 tests will soon be delivered to our state,” said Senator Gardner. “The U.S.-ROK alliance is ironclad and proven to not only be crucial for U.S. economic and national security interests, but for our health as well. Widespread testing for COVID-19 is critical, and I know our entire state joins me in thanking Ambassador Lee and all our friends in South Korea as we work together to beat this pandemic.”
Colorado is also getting additional help protecting vulnerable nursing homes. CSU will help with testing in the facilities, including tests for employees who may be asymptomatic.
Gov. Polis also announced the Gary Community Foundation will work with the state to deploy hundreds of thousands of antibody tests to better understand exposure to COVID-19.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado