



Adam Rose owns Fallen Owl Tattoo in Lakewood and says they’ve decided to stay closed, despite the governor saying they can open May 1.

“My staff was unanimous in making this decision. It wasn’t my decision, my staff came together and just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Rose told CBS4.

He feels like the governor is reopening the state too soon. He also says that his employees need personal protective equipment, but they don’t want to take any away from healthcare workers.

“Everything is so limited at the moment, we don’t feel like we should be taking that away from the people that actually need it,” said Rose.

His goal is to open May 15 instead, and when he does, his staff will add disposable masks to the other precautions already in place.

“Most of our tattoo procedures have been written off of dental law, so we use a lot of the same stuff. We use dental bibs, barrier films that they use. I order from a dental supply company for most of my tattoo supplies,” he told CBS4.

In the meantime, he and his staff of artists have been designing coloring books people can print out online for free. Rose says several schools have already added them to their art curriculum. As for his business, he’d rather be safe than sorry.

“For us as tattooers over the years, we’ve really worked hard to promote tattooing as a legitimate art form. And if we start making people sick, that’s going to set us all back. So I’m just not willing to do it. I’d rather give up on the money for a little while than risk my clients health and safety.”

LINK: Fallen Owl’s Coloring Book Collection