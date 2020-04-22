Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The sound of bagpipes can be heard in Arvada at sunset. Bagpipers are joining in what they call “sunset solidarity.”
One bagpiper says it’s a simple way to show unity and continue to move forward together during the coronavirus pandemic. He played at Favershame Park on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve seen some on their rooftops, in front of houses, by lakes, in the firehouses, in the police stations. They’re playing everywhere,” said Ben Holmes. “They’re honoring yet another safe day.”
Holmes teaches bagpipes to multiple law enforcement agencies. Many are participating in the sunset solidarity together.