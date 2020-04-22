(CBS4) – Both Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs Airport reported a drop in passenger traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic. DIA officials say traffic there is about 95% less than what it was the same week last year.
Officials say the data does not account for connecting traffic, only passengers who go through TSA checkpoints.
The airport averaged more than 1,600 daily flights in April of 2019. This month, they are seeing about 625 flights on average per day.
DIA has opened de-icing pads and some taxi ways for unused aircraft. They say they’ve seen as many as 76 planes parked at one time.
Shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, will be closed to incoming vehicles until May 11.
The West Economy, east and west garages and short term parking as well as the 61st & Pena lot are open for public parking.
Airport officials in Colorado Springs say they’ve seen a nearly 8% decrease in passenger traffic for the year, and a 40.7% drop for the month.
They add during the slow period, construction on the USDA Forest Service airtanker base is continuing.
