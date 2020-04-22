Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County is monitoring a homeless encampment by drone. The sheriff’s office is getting a lot of complaints about a growing encampment along Cherry Creek Dam Road near Interstate 225 and Parker.
Deputies flew a drone over the area on Tuesday to get a better idea of just how big the camp has become. It is filled with tents and belongings.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is not asking people to relocate during the coronavirus pandemic but is coming up with an action plan once COVID-19 peaks.
They are starting to camp out now right along South bound Sante Fe just past Evans. I’ts unreal.