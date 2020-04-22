COMING UPWatch Colorado governor discuss coronavirus outbreak at 1:30p on CBSN Denver
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Arapahoe County is monitoring a homeless encampment by drone. The sheriff’s office is getting a lot of complaints about a growing encampment along Cherry Creek Dam Road near Interstate 225 and Parker.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Deputies flew a drone over the area on Tuesday to get a better idea of just how big the camp has become. It is filled with tents and belongings.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is not asking people to relocate during the coronavirus pandemic but is coming up with an action plan once COVID-19 peaks.

  1. Lou Sullivan says:
    April 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    They are starting to camp out now right along South bound Sante Fe just past Evans. I’ts unreal.

