By Ben Warwick
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force confirmed on Wednesday that a base firefighter who died took his own life. Staff Sergeant Ansel “AJ” Beck died Monday.

Staff Sergeant Ansel Beck (credit: Peterson Air Force Base)

The base’s Public Affairs office didn’t release any more information. They confirmed it was not Coronavirus-related.

Beck’s body was driven from Colorado Springs to Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning. Sergeant Beck was taken home to his native Tennessee.

Beck joined the Air Force in May of 2012, and has served at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, the Republic of Korea and Peterson Air Force Base. He loved country music, rock climbing, snowboarding, the Nashville Predators and the Tennessee Titans.

