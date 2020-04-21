DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines is thanking a group of Colorado caregivers heading to New Jersey amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Thirty-four health caregivers and one administrator from Centura flew from Denver to Newark Tuesday. They’ll work in three cities hit particularly hard by coronavirus.
“We are called to extend our healing ministry to our communities when they need us most and our 21,000 caregivers are rising to today’s challenge, meeting the holistic needs of individuals and neighborhoods in Colorado and Kansas, and now in New Jersey,” Peter D. Banko, President & CEO, Centura Health said in a news release. “The team that has miraculously assembled exemplifies the spirit of the sisters and brothers that came before us, and I know they will respond to the care needs before them with courage, compassion, and love.”
New Jersey has more than 85,000 reported cases of COVID-19 with nearly 7,000 people hospitalized.
United arranged for a water cannon salute both as the plane took off in Denver and landed in Newark.
The airline provided the flights for the healthcare workers free.