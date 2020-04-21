Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Information from the TSA shows 17 TSA employees at Denver International Airport tested positive for coronavirus. All but one of those employees are screening officers.
TSA data shows the in most recent case, the employee last worked on April 8.
The Colorado Federal Security Director started requiring all TSA agents to wear face masks while working at checkpoints on April 18.
Passengers are allowed to wear masks during the screening process.
Out of the 459 known positive cases among TSA employees, 110 of them have recovered and four have died, according to TSA information.
In early April, DIA reported a 90% drop in passenger traffic compared to 2019. The airport closed two of its three security checkpoints.