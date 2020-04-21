PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force firefighter serving at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Staff Sergeant Ansel Beck died Monday.
It’s not immediately known if Sgt. Beck died from Coronavirus or other reasons. A Dignified Honors Motorcade will take Sgt. Beck from Colorado Springs to Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning, where he will be returned to his native Tennessee.
Sgt. Beck joined the Air Force in May of 2012, and has served at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, the Republic of Korea, and Peterson Air Force Base. He loved country music, rock climbing, snowboarding, the Nashville Predators, and the Tennessee Titans.
Sgt. Beck’s procession will leave Colorado Springs around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and will arrive at Denver International Airport around 9:15 a.m.