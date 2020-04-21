(CBS4) — Novo Nordisk announced it is offering a free 90-day supply of insulin to people experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
People who have lost their health insurance because of a change in their employment due to the coronavirus may now be eligible for enrollment in the Diabetes Patient Assistance Program (PAP) and receive insulin free of charge for 90 days.
“Millions of people are losing jobs and health coverage, and that’s especially tragic if you have a chronic disease like diabetes,” said Doug Langa, Executive Vice President, North America Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc. “We know people need more help right now and we want to do something that could make an immediate difference.”
Novo Nordisk officials said applicants are not required to provide documented proof of income but participants must provide documentation showing loss of healthcare benefits, such as a job termination notice or job status change, or proof that COBRA benefits are being offered. Applicants for this program must have a valid prescription for a Novo Nordisk insulin. All the eligibility criteria can be found on NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.668.6463.