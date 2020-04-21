DENVER (CBS4) – If you enjoy looking at the night sky then you may want to stay up late tonight. That’s because we’ve reached the peak of the annual Lyrid meteor shower. As long as there are no clouds or light pollution from the city you should have a great view since there will be no glaring moonlight in the way as we approach the new moon.
Astronomers say you can expect to see as many as 10 to 20 meteors per hour during the peak. To spot the Lyrid meteor shower find a dark patch of sky away from city lights. Look up and watch the cosmic action. Lying flat on the ground will afford the best view and that position will be most comfortable for your neck.
If you can’t stay up and watch for them tonight don’t worry, the shower is active through late April, although the activity will gradually decrease with each passing day.