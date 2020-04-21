(CBS4) – On March 12, the NCAA canceled winter and spring sports, leaving college student athletes in utter shock.

“It’s hard to put into words what was going through my mind. It was just crazy,” Jaakko Heikkinen, a junior ice hockey player at the University of Denver said.

“Our season ended and then the coaches decided they wanted everyone to go home and stay safe with their families. It was a really quick turnaround. We heard about leaving Denver on Friday and on Saturday I was on a plane going home,” Heikkinen said

Even though his hockey season is over, Jaakko still has a semester of classes to finish. As it’s been for most students and teachers, online learning has taken some getting used to

“Overall just crazy. Usually I have 2 hour classes, so staring at your screen trying to concentrate, with everything else going on around the house, is definitely an adjustment,” Heikkinen said

And thanks to the 9 hour time change between Finland and Denver, not only is Jaakko trying to stay focused in a virtual classroom, he’s having to do it in the middle of the night! Like his finance class, which on Finland time, takes place from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“In Denver, I take class in the morning, then skate and workout in the afternoon. Now I’m doing pretty much the opposite,” Heikkinen said.

Jaakko is pulling all-nighters on the regular these days. His new normal is late night classes, workouts in living room, and like the rest of us, just trying to find the motivation to do it alone.

“You have to dig a little deeper. In Denver we’re all doing it together, no matter how hard it is, you have guys pushing you to get better. So it’s obviously way easier in that environment. At home it’s tough sometimes, but like I said, you just have to dig deeper.”