ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed how we celebrate many important moments in our lives but resilient Coloradans always find a way to celebrate. Take the Ruiz family of Arvada. Joseph Ruiz is joining the Navy. His family originally planned to surprise him with a cruise, but that was canceled.
Next came plans for a going away party, that was also canceled.
Then came word they would not even be allowed to attend his swearing-in ceremony. But they weren’t about to let the occasion pass without something momentous.
That’s when they organized a parade of cars to follow Joseph to the Navy recruiting station.
And that parade turned out in force with more than a dozen cars honking and waving signs of support.
For Joseph, it was a stunning show of support from family and friends.
“So emotional,” he told CBS4. “I don’t know if you can tell, I cried most of the way here,” he said pointing at his face mask.
“I was hugging on my family, just telling them goodbye one last time before I go to the Navy and start my real life. I go off to boot camp, I won’t be able to talk to them for two months but you know, it’s not forever. I’ll be able to see them again.”