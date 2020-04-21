Comments
(CBS4) – Thousands of people across Colorado are recently unemployed, with the number growing every day. Many people are using this time to think about their career goals, and the path forward as the economy recovers.
On Wednesday, CBS4 is once again partnering with Andrew Hudson’s Jobs List to provide a free, one hour job seeking seminar — live on CBSN Denver. The seminar’s topic is “Every Question You Ever Had About Job Seeking” and features Hudson along with career advisor Liz Ryan. Watch it live on CBSN Denver on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
In addition, Andrew Hudson is hosting a series of free, job seeking seminars.