DENVER (CBS4) – The average temperature this week will stay about 25 degrees warmer compared to last week when Denver broke multiple cold weather records. But the warmest weather in the foreseeable future will wait until next week.

Denver averaged just 29 degrees during the period from April 13 to April 17. The average temperature this week including highs and lows together will be in the lower 50s which is close to normal for this time of year.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday in most areas with 60s along the Front Range and 50s for most mountain towns. The warmest weather in the state will be in the northeast corner. Julesburg, Sterling and Holyoke should reach at least 70 degrees.

There is also a chance for scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms in the Denver metro area mainly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The bulk of the precipitation in Colorado on Tuesday will be in the southern half of the state. The mountains will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms plus snow mainly above 10,000 feet. Any accumulation will be minor and mostly limited to mountain areas along and south of I-70.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop for Denver and the Front Range on Thursday and Friday. The chance will reach at least 40% and most areas will get wet at one point or another at the end of the week. Temperatures will also drop back into the 60s and potentially reaching 70 degrees in the metro area on Wednesday.

Then even warmer weather will develop next week. High temperatures in the Denver area are expected to be in the 70s everyday and could potentially reach 80 degrees by next Tuesday or Wednesday. It will be the warmest weather the Front Range has experienced since last October.