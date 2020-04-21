



Golf courses owned and operated by the city of Denver are set to reopen on Wednesday, April 22. Mayor Michael Hancock made the announcement earlier this week, but said there will be new restrictions in order to keep golfers and staff safe.

Tee times must be made in advance, only one person will be allowed per cart, and clubhouses will be closed except for restroom use and to pick up to go food. Scorecards and pencils will not be available, golfers are encouraged you to keep score on the Denver Golf app.

“The big thing is keep your distance and follow the rules because if we don’t follow the rules we’re going to be shut down again. So we got to make sure everyone pays attention and does the right thing, and play the game we love,” said golfer Larry Hawley.

Hawley has been playing at Overland Golf Course for 35 years and says many of the regulars can’t wait to play again.

“Being cooped up all this time, to finally be able to come out and see the sun and walk on the grass and play the game and be friends again, it’s going to be big,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The city is also telling golfers that if they feel sick, stay home.

