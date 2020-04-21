



The warmer weather has many Coloradans wanting to get outdoors, so organizations are reminding people how to recreate safely. The USDA Forest Service has launched an online tool to make it easier to know what’s open and what’s not in your area.

The online resource is a one-stop shop that lets people see the guidelines and restrictions in forests across the state. Right now developed recreational facilities are closed, such as camping sites and picnic areas. However, some dispersed activities are allowed if people take significant caution.

Hikers like Bridget O’Shea, said it’s a resource that could be very useful for people trying to get out and exercise.

“We’re on furlough so we’re making the most of it and enjoying some new trails,” O’Shea told CBS4. “It allows us to see what’s open because a lot of the places we were going to go to in the foothills are closed or people are saying to stay away.”

The Forest Service suggest people still stay close to home and do not travel across the state to recreate. Colorado Parks and Wildlife agrees.

“It’s important to stay local,” explained Bridget Kochel, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We don’t want people crossing over county lines and putting any burdens on search and rescue or first responders in other smaller counties.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said camping and developed activities are closed at state parks. Their biggest message is to continue to social distance and not create crowds when hiking, biking or fishing. They suggest that hikers and bikers check county guidelines before going out.

In Jefferson County, popular trails have warning signs to keep social distancing a priority.

“If the parking is crowded find another place to go,” a Golden resident told CBS4. “Be respectful of your neighbors, even if you’re not concerned.

The USDA Forest Service said those participating in dispersed recreation need to take the following precautions:

Stay close to home to keep other communities safe.

Stay 6 feet apart from others.

Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.

Take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.

Prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.

Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.

