



Thanks to a massive shipment from FEMA, sites around Colorado are distributing necessary items for infants and toddlers to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a desperate need. We have had such a huge reach that we are not able to provide all that has been requested, but we have been able to provide something to everyone who has requested something from us,” said Julia Brink with Triad Early Childhood Council.

On Tuesday, the loading dock of the American Furniture Warehouse in Westminster was turned into a quick and easy delivery station. Diapers, wipes and formula were being loaded into cars of families that had already applied for the help.

“We found out yesterday afternoon that they were delivered,” said Brink. “American Furniture Warehouse was great to donate their space to us today. To be able to get these materials out. When families come to pick up it’s quick and fast, we can keep social distancing happening.”

The state has dispersed the federal assistance. There are 34 locations around Colorado helping families with young kids. More supplies are expected in the coming days.

“It got to the point where people could not find formula for their families, and they could not find diapers. As they’re losing the ability to work and earn their paychecks they can find these materials or afford them,” Brink said. “Formula goes fast for little guys. That’s why we were excited to be able to say, ‘Oh hey, we have extra. Let’s give all these families a little bit of extra to make sure they’re going to make it through.’”

