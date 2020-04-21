Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the number of new positive cases continues to level off. There were 294 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total of known positive cases to 10,445.
The number of Coloradans currently hospitalized from the virus stands at 851, ten fewer than Monday’s report. However, only 82% of Colorado hospitals are reporting to the state.
Nearly 100 patients have been discharged or moved to a lower care facility in the last 24 hours. State officials say 486 Coloradans have died from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis’ office told CBS4 gyms will not reopen on April 27, like other businesses. Officials say they will work with the industry on how to reopen safely in the weeks ahead.
