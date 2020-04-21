Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration gave the Colorado State Department of Human Services $2 million. The money will help support mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act, also known as CARES Act.
MORE RESOURCES:
- Substance Use and Mental Health Support through the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/article/covid-19-behavioral-health-info
- Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-TALK): If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs help dealing with one, call this toll-free number 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Chat services are also available from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily at coloradocrisisservices.org. The crisis hotline is free to call, confidential, and available 24/7
- The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.
- Text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 support with a trained crisis counselor.
- Veterans can call 1-800-273-8255 (and press 1) to reach responders at the Department of Veterans Affairs. They also provide confidential online chats and text support at 838255.
