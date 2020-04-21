FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State University is teaming up with a Colorado music Hall-of-Famer to create a new business degree. Concert promoter Chuck Morris is helping CSU launch a music business program.
University officials say the new cross-disciplinary music business program will equip students with the knowledge and real-world experience to pursue music industry careers.
Morris, a long-time successful concert promoter and prolific artist manager, will act as director of the program.
“The program’s curriculum will tap into Morris’ unmatched professional network, featuring music business professionals renowned in their respective fields,” CSU officials stated.
Morris called it a dream come true.
“In my 48-year career as a promoter and manager, I’ve always just followed my gut,” Morris stated. “After guest lecturing through the years at countless colleges, I always knew I wanted to start a music program for a Colorado university. My dream is finally coming true.”
The first courses will be offered this fall.