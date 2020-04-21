



– The Colorado High School Athletics Association has canceled the spring high school athletics season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the organization had paused the spring season.

The decision comes as Gov. Jared Polis relaxes the statewide stay-at-home order and will instead continue statewide social distancing measures while allowing parts of Colorado’s economy to reopen.

“It was our hope to be able to create the memories because we understood what it meant to our high school communities — especially seniors — statewide,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a release.

After Polis canceled all in-person learning for the rest of the school year on Monday, the CHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee met and decided that any opening, even in the summer months, would be impractical and irresponsible.

“This decision, unlike the many decisions our office makes over the course of a year, has been extremely difficult because we are personally connected as former participants and officials, current parents and grandparents of graduating seniors, as well as educators and members of our high school communities,” Blanford-Green said.

“Our hats are off to the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten,” she continued.

CHSAA noted their hope to conduct a fall season with normalcy, but will be focused on creating contingency plans if they are needed.

