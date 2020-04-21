CBSN DenverWatch Now
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Brewery created a new beer to coincide with a full moon on Wednesday and with the quasi-ritual of Coloradans howling at the moon each night at 8 p.m. The howling started shortly after the stay-at-home order went into effect.

Breckenridge Brewery Solar Panels

(credit: Breckenridge Brewery)

Some howl to show support for health care workers and essential personnel, while others howl to bond with each other.

(credit: Breckenridge Brewery)

The new beer, Howler Crowler, will be sold in 32 oz. crowler cans starting on Wednesday at the location in Littleton.

Breckenridge Brewery says 100% of the crowler sales will be donated to Project C.U.R.E. — a nonprofit which gives personal protective equipment to health care workers.

Breckenridge invited Coloradans to celebrate “Howloween” by dressing up in costume and howling at the moon at 8 p.m.

