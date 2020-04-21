Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Brewery created a new beer to coincide with a full moon on Wednesday and with the quasi-ritual of Coloradans howling at the moon each night at 8 p.m. The howling started shortly after the stay-at-home order went into effect.
Some howl to show support for health care workers and essential personnel, while others howl to bond with each other.
The new beer, Howler Crowler, will be sold in 32 oz. crowler cans starting on Wednesday at the location in Littleton.
Breckenridge Brewery says 100% of the crowler sales will be donated to Project C.U.R.E. — a nonprofit which gives personal protective equipment to health care workers.
Breckenridge invited Coloradans to celebrate “Howloween” by dressing up in costume and howling at the moon at 8 p.m.