



With a mixture of anxiety and relief small retail stores in Old Town Arvada are getting ready to reopen their doors after weeks of economic suffering. It’s easy to get there on the RTD Gold Line.

The stores had already been hard hit when the rail service opening was delayed years. That line finally opened, but then the coronavirus came shutting most of the stores down during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Lori Crienka owns Carly’s Boutique with her daughters.

“It started out difficult then we found a way to help others,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

That way has been through selling masks for charity and leaving them for pick up. Now they are planning cautiously to reopen for walk-in customers.

“You can see it’s a small space it’s kind of hard to have a six foot space distance. We are trying to figure that out,” Carly Crienka-Hallmark said.

This Olde Town area is filled with boutiques, small businesses with individual owners trying to make ends meet.

At Balefire Jewelry on Grandview there’s a sign in the window, “How do you make physical distancing? Buy big jewelry.” They are ready to reopen.

Jamie Hollier showed off the preparations, “We’re planning to have hand sanitizer and paper towels at the front so coming and going.” She added staff will be wearing masks.

Around the corner there’s shop for babies and kids. They have worked hard trying to get by.

RELATED: Arvada Helps Small Businesses Through Emergency Loans

“Immediately we busted our butts to get our shop on our online,” said one of the store’s co-owners Alyssa Rossi.

The new order will allow curbside pickup at retail stores beginning next Monday, April 27. Customers can go into the stores starting May 1 as Colorado retail opens “Little by Little,” (which just happens to be the name of that cute baby and kids store).

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado